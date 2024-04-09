Arkansas quarterback target ‘can’t wait to come back’ after visit

Class of 2027 quarterback William Jackson and his father made their first trip to Arkansas and after visiting the Hogs for two days, they plan to come back.

“Arkansas was great,” said Jackson, who visited Monday and Tuesday. “The school, the team, the coaches, the people around town too. I had a blast and can’t wait to come back. Wright’s Barbecue has some of the best brisket I’ve ever had.”

Jackson, 6-4 and 190 pounds, of Orlando (Fla.) Lake Minneola, received his first Power 5 scholarship offer from Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on Jan. 6. He also has offers from Marshall, Rhode Island and Florida International.

He said everything stood out during his visit, but Coach Sam Pittman, Petrino and offensive analyst Miles Fishback highlighted the trip.

“Getting to talk with the Coach Pittman, Petrino and Fishback and learning more about them and how they work had to be the best part,” he said. “I really look forward to building an ongoing relationship with them. I felt really comfortable while I was here.”

Fayetteville and the surrounding area was more than what Jackson expected.

“There’s a lot more to the area than I thought,” Jackson said. “I thought it would be very country-rural. My dad and I explored the area and were pleasantly surprised with all of the things to do. Lots of good food.”

His father equally enjoyed the visit and food.

“He loved it,” he said. “He said the coaches seemed very genuine and was impressed with the graduation rate for football players. He liked the food too.”