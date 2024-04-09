Calipari bids farewell to Kentucky in social media video





FAYETTEVILLE — John Calipari, who high-placed sources confirmed has agreed to be University of Arkansas men’s basketball coach, said goodbye to Kentucky and its fans in a video posted on social media Tuesday.

Calipari had a 410-122 record in 15 seasons as Kentucky’s coach, including winning the 2012 national championship as part of four Final Four appearances.

It is expected Calipari will be announced as the Razorbacks’ coach this week, possibly Wednesday after the Arkansas Board of Trustees meets Wednesday morning to approve his contract.

“It’s been a beautiful time for us,” Calipari said in a video while sitting on a couch at his home in Lexington, Ky. “This is a dream job. It was my dream job.

“Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and says, ‘That is the bluest of the blue.’

“The last few weeks, we’ve come to realize that the program probably needs to hear another voice. That the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program that they hear. And the fans need to hear another voice.

“We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away. And step away completely from the program.”

Calipari, who wore a blue top in the video, didn’t mention Arkansas by name, but referenced leaving for a new job. At 65, he indicated he’s still excited to coach.

“There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, and we’re discussing them as a family,” Calipari said. “I love coaching. I love coaching young people.

“This year’s team, I loved every day walking in. They invigorated me. I love the chase for championships. I love bringing the kids together. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.”

Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart issued a statement Tuesday in which he thanked Calipari.

“We’re appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky,” Barnhart said. “We’re grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court.

“We are working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

Calipari thanked his players and staff at Kentucky as well as the fans for their support.

“It’s been a dream, what we’ve been able to do,” Calipari said. “But 15 years, time for another voice, and you know I’m always going to be a fan. Thank you.”



