Fort Smith citywide cleanup events set for two Saturdays in April

Today at 12:50 p.m.

by NWA Democrat-Gazette

Faith Hart, a volunteer from the Arkansas College of Health Education, receives a trash bag and other materials on Saturday, April 23, 2022, while checking in at the 2022 Great Arkansas Cleanup hosted by the Keep Fort Smith Beautiful Commission at the Farmer's Market parking lot in downtown Fort Smith. Dozens of area volunteers met there to participate in the statewide initiative promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful. In an effort to keep the state clean, green and beautiful, the organization aims to sponsor a cleanup in every county in Arkansas. The City of Fort Smith provided dumpsters for volunteers to dispose of the trash they collected from parks and other areas in need. Visit nwaonline.com/220424Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
FORT SMITH -- The city is encouraging residents to take out the trash during two citywide cleanup events set for this month.

The events will take place at four locations from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and April 20, according to a news release from the city. The locations are Grand Avenue Baptist Church at 3900 Grand Ave., the Plum Lot at North 50th and Plum streets, the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Evans Club at 6015 21st St. and the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Goldtrap-Gardner Club at 8800 S. Dallas St. Trash bins and city staff will be at each location.

The release says accepted items are regular household trash, furniture, refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, freezers and microwaves. Items that will not be accepted are yard waste, tires, car batteries, used motor oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, liquids of any kind, fluorescent bulbs and construction materials.

Proof of residency is required in the form of a water bill or valid driver's license, according to the release.


