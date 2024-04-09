Fort Smith citywide cleanup events set for two Saturdays in April





FORT SMITH -- The city is encouraging residents to take out the trash during two citywide cleanup events set for this month.

The events will take place at four locations from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and April 20, according to a news release from the city. The locations are Grand Avenue Baptist Church at 3900 Grand Ave., the Plum Lot at North 50th and Plum streets, the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Evans Club at 6015 21st St. and the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Goldtrap-Gardner Club at 8800 S. Dallas St. Trash bins and city staff will be at each location.

The release says accepted items are regular household trash, furniture, refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, freezers and microwaves. Items that will not be accepted are yard waste, tires, car batteries, used motor oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, liquids of any kind, fluorescent bulbs and construction materials.

Proof of residency is required in the form of a water bill or valid driver's license, according to the release.



