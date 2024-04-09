In the News

Pedro Sanchez, the socialist prime minister of Spain, said plans to scrap their "golden visas" that allow wealthy people from outside the European Union to obtain residency permits on investing more than half a million dollars in real estate was part of a push to make housing "a right, not a speculative business."

Boris Behncke, a volcanologist at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology's Mount Etna observatory, said Etna is "the most prolific volcano on this planet in terms of vapor rings," as the volcano released a string of smoke rings over the weekend.

Ray Kluender, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School, said "We were disappointed, we don't want to sugarcoat it," after a study he co-wrote with other researchers found medical debt relief did not improve the mental health or credit scores of debtors on average.

Pat Sajak, the 76-year-old host of "Wheel of Fortune," is set to have his last appearance for the show on June 7 in the season 41 finale of the game show.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said "our Entente Cordiale remains as relevant as ever," as France and Great Britain held similar ceremonies celebrating the 120th anniversary of their 1904 diplomatic agreement.

Cliver Alcala, a 62-year-old Venezuelan army general who twice tried to mount coups against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after admitting to providing weapons to the Revoluationary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Cindy Zipf, executive director of the Clean Ocean Action environment group, called a report of everything gathered from Jersey shore beaches last year "a guilt list of our region's worst littering ways," with objects ranging from bottle caps and plastic pieces to a severed Barbie head and a food fryer.

Taylor Celestine, a 22-year-old Georgia woman, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after telling staff of a Florida hotel as she checked out that she was going on a God-directed shooting rampage because of the solar eclipse before shooting two drivers on Interstate 10.

Mohamad Hussein, a Detroit landlord, agreed to pay $190,000 to settle allegations of sexual harassment against women living in his buildings or were prospective tenants.