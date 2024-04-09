Names and Faces

Actor Jonathan Majors was ordered to complete a yearlong counseling program but avoided jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend during his sentencing hearing. The 34-year-old faced up to a year behind bars after being convicted of misdemeanor assault in December. Majors was sentenced to conditional discharge after Judge Michael Gaffey noted that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant jail time, given the first time offense. Gaffey said Majors must complete a 52-week, in-person batter's intervention program in Los Angeles, along with continuing mental health therapy. He faces a year in jail if found in violation of the terms, which include a no contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Priya Chaudhry, Majors' attorney, said the actor did not want to make any public statement that Jabbari could use in the civil suit filed against him. Jabbari said that Majors refuses to acknowledge his guilt and remains a danger. "He's not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility," she said. "He will do this again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law."

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested early Monday on felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar in Nashville, Tenn., according to authorities. Wallen, 30, was arrested after the incident unfolded at Chef's, a downtown Nashville bar owned by fellow singer Eric Church. Citing the arrest report, News Channel 5 Nashville reported that Wallen is accused of hurling a chair from the sixth floor of the bar just before 11 p.m. Two Metro Nashville police officers saw the chair hit the ground feet from where they were outside the bar. Bar employees then told the officers Wallen was responsible. According to the affidavit, security camera footage reportedly showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof." Witnesses told police that the singer-songwriter reportedly laughed once the chair crashed down, according to local television station WKRN. He was arrested after midnight and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment along with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Billboard reported that he was released around 3:30 a.m. after posting a $15,520 bond.