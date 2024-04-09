National Weather Service survey team investigating storm damage in Scott

The National Weather Service has sent a survey team to investigate storm damage in Scott and the surrounding area.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, "[the] radar showed brief rotation about 4 miles south-southwest of Scott," the weather service said in a post on X around 12:35 a.m. Some storm damage was reported in the southeast Pulaski County area.

Chris Buonanno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said Tuesday morning that a crew had already been sent to Scott to survey the damage.

"We got a couple of pictures of damage that unfortunately just weren't really clear, so we sent a team out to survey and see now that it's daylight," Buonanno said Tuesday morning.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office shared an urgent weather update for the Burns Road area in Scott just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple mobile homes were overturned and around two to three inches of flooding had occurred in the area, Kristin Knox, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Tuesday morning.

"We didn't see any hail, but it seemed like wind damage. Some of the fire departments that responded said it looked like a tornado because of the damage," Knox said.

No injuries reported, she said.

OTHER STORM DAMAGE IN STATE

There were some reports of hail in Miller and Saline counties, according to storm reports sent to the National Weather Service.

Other reports stated there were strong winds in Lee County that removed a roof from a home. Another report from Hempstead County stated that a tree was knocked down due to strong winds.