CEO's compensation

at Dillard's disclosed

Dillard's Chairman and Chief Executive William Dillard II earned a base salary of $1.17 million in 2023, plus $361,008 in stock awards, according to a new government filing.

The Little Rock-based department store chain filed its annual proxy statement, which includes executive compensation, on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

William Dillard II's fiscal 2023 compensation came to $5.5 million.

By the company's calculation, his total compensation in 2023 was $12.5 million. The median Dillard's employee received total annual compensation of $36,000.

That means the chief executive compensation was about 346 times the median total for all other employees, the company said in a disclosure required by law.

Dillard's President Alex Dillard earned $5.55 million.

Executive Vice Presidents Mike Dillard and Drue Matheny earned $2.52 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes changes in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.

-- Serenah McKay

Canoo vehicles set

for Saudi program

Electric-vehicle maker Canoo said Monday that its vehicles will be used in a pilot program in Saudi Arabia.

Canoo said its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 and its Bulldog pickup will be used to travel between Red Sea Global's international airport and its resorts, facilities and for excursions. The pilot program will help Canoo match its vehicles' capabilities with Red Sea Global's needs.

Real estate development and tourism company Red Sea Global is a closed joint-stock company owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

On April 1, Canoo reported a fourth-quarter loss of $29 million compared with a loss of $80.2 million a year ago. For the year, Canoo said it booked a loss of $302.6 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $487.7 million, or $1.81 per share, for all of 2022. Total revenue for 2023 was $886,000.

Canoo made less than 20 cars during the quarter and has said it intends to scale up to an eventual run rate of 20,000 annually.

-- John Magsam

State stock index up

11.27 to begin week

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 934.95, up 11.27 points.

"The stock market closed mostly unchanged on Monday as investors look forward to a round of inflation data and the beginning of first quarter earnings [to be] released over the next several weeks,"said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.