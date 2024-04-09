100 years ago

April 9, 1924

Letters are being sent by Earle W. Hodges, director of the Arkansas Public Service Information Bureau, to people within the state to raise a fund of $500 for the purpose of purchasing and restoring as a state of collection some of the ancient Indian pottery found recently near Russellville, Pope county. The pottery has attracted many experts and buyers from other states, who visiting Russellville and taking the ancient relics to collections outside of Arkansas. The collection will be placed on display in the windows of the Gus Blass Company to create interest in the fund. It includes more than 200 choice pieces which have been saved for this purpose.

50 years ago

April 9, 1974

The Arkansas Basin Association plans to petition the Arkansas congressional delegation to change the name of the Ozark Lock and Dam to Jeta Taylor Lock and Dam and Power House to honor the late Jeta Taylor of Ozark. Taylor was an early leader in the drive to make the Arkansas River navigable and headed the Basin Association from 1963-65.

25 years ago

April 9, 1999

HIGHFILL -- The latest passenger figures provide further evidence that the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is performing beyond the wildest dreams of its developers. Boardings at the 5-month-old airport in Highfill were up 64 percent in March, largely because of the recent arrival of two additional airlines. If the pace of boardings continues, the airport will finish 1999 more than a year ahead of its business-plan schedule. This year was to be a transitional time for the airport. The goal was to recruit one airline per quarter from Drake Field in Fayetteville, which was once the second-busiest airport in the state. Based on March's 27,153 boardings, regional airport officials have bumped up their projection for 1999 boardings from a little more than 207,000 to about 340,000. A study during the airport's development phase projected that the new facility would see more than 325,000 boardings by 2000. The first carrier to move to the regional airport, American Eagle Airlines Inc., has consistently boarded more passengers in Highfill than it did at Drake Field.

10 years ago

April 9, 2014

From 2010 through 2012, almost 90 percent of all youths held in detention in Arkansas had been arrested for nonviolent crimes, according to the report "Why Detention is Not Always the Answer: A Closer Look at Youth Lock-up in Arkansas." Most of them faced only a single, misdemeanor offense, stated the report by Paul Kelly, senior policy analyst for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. Kelly said he examined more than 40,000 cases, which was enough to establish trends, but comprehensive statewide data were lacking. Kelly had information from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts and some county detention facilities.