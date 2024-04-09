PBS plans Read to Succeed events

Arkansas PBS is hosting free family reading events this spring to provide literacy resources and encourage family engagement through educational activities.

Read to Succeed, a statewide Arkansas PBS initiative, has scheduled events for the following cities:

Stuttgart -- Stuttgart Public Library, noon Saturday, 2002 S. Buerkle St.

Eudora -- Eudora City Park, U.S. 65, 11 a.m. May 4.

Brinkley -- Location to be determined for 11 a.m. June 1.

Fayetteville -- Fayetteville Public Library, 10 a.m. June 7, 401 W. Mountain St.

Siloam Springs -- Siloam Springs Public Library, 11 a.m. June 8 at 205 E. Jefferson St.

Each free event is open to the public and will include a meal and story time featuring the book "Giraffes Can't Dance," followed by a discussion and activity.

The events will emphasize the importance of parents and caregivers reading at home with their children, and the role family members play in raising strong readers. Families who attend will receive a family reading resource bag -- including a book, family engagement activities and snack bag to take home. Spanish versions of materials will be provided as needed.

Last year's Read to Succeed events served over 600 participants in seven towns and cities across the state.

Read to Succeed is made possible with support from the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation. Other partners include host libraries in Stuttgart, Eudora, Brinkley, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs, Arkansas Rural Alliance and Arkansas Imagination Library.