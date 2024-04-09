Pittman found not fit for trial in case of threatening Sanders

Today at 11:50 a.m.

by Tracy Neal

Tony Mark Pittman
Tony Mark Pittman


BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man accused of threatening to rape and kill Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was found not fit to stand trial.

Tony Mark Pittman, 53, is charged with making a terrorist threat, stalking and terroristic threatening.

