Road work will require detour for John Harden Drive Southbound traffic in Jacksonville, beginning Wednesday

Construction to widen U.S. 67 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville will require a temporary detour for traffic on John Harden Drive southbound between Quince Hill Road and N. First Street, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The new, temporary traffic pattern will begin Wednesday and remain in place through May 31, the transportation agency said.

Work crews will create a detour that will bring John Harden Drive southbound traffic to Quince Hill Road and N. First Street. This will allow pavement work to be done along the frontage road.

John Harden Drive northbound will be open to traffic, according to the transportation department.

Access will remain open to businesses along this stretch of John Harden Drive, although some temporary alternate entrances may be used during construction, the agency said.

Traffic will be controlled with traffic drums, barricades and signs.