Stewart, Nimmo deliver as Mets eke past Braves

ATLANTA -- DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo drove in five runs with four hits, including two homers, and the Mets held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Monday night.

The Mets, who have won four of five, snapped Atlanta's three-game winning streak on the night Atlanta celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th homer.

Nimmo began the night hitting .103 with no homers.

"It feels good for some of those to fall where they can't catch them," Nimmo said.

"It felt good. It doesn't mean I've figured it out and the next game is going to be great."

Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season for the Braves, matching Mookie Betts and Tyler O'Neill for the most in the majors.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) gave up a single to Brett Baty with one out in the eighth before Stewart's first homer of the season cleared the center field wall, snapping a 5-all tie. Stewart was 0-for-10 this season before the homer.

"It meant a lot," said Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza of Stewart's homer. "He's one of those who is grinding and not getting the results."

Mets right-hander Jorge Lopez gave up a double to Matt Olson to open the ninth. Ozuna advanced Olson to third with a drive that Jeff McNeil caught at the left-field wall. Olson scored on a single to right field by Michael Harris II, trimming the New York lead to 8-7.

Orlando Arcia popped out and Lopez earned his first save when Travis d'Arnaud lined out to right field.

Mets right-hander Drew Smith issued a bases-loaded walk to Ozzie Albies in the eighth. Smith ended the inning on Austin Riley's grounder.

Right-hander Julio Teheran lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, in his Mets debut. Teheran, 33, signed with New York on Friday. He began his career with Atlanta in 2011 and was an All-Star with the Braves in 2014 and 2016.

Albies' two-run double off Teheran in the third came before Ozuna's homer, which carried 442 feet to left-center, extended the lead to 4-0.

Braves right-hander Charlie Morton walked five batters while giving up five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Jake Diekman (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh.

The 50-year anniversary of Aaron's 715th homer brought back members of the 1974 Braves, including Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr and Tom House.

"It was a lot of fun, a lot of laughs," said Braves manager Brian Snitker. "It was a great event just to get all the guys back together."

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 3 (10) Alec Bohm had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Bohm's hit off Ryan Helsley (1-1) drove in automatic runner Cristian Pache, and Bryson Stott followed with a sacrifice fly for the insurance run as the Phillies won for the third time in their last four games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer -- his 100th at Progressive Field -- and the Cleveland Guardians followed the total solar eclipse by winning first-year manager Stephen Vogt's home debut, over the Chicago White Sox.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARINERS 2 Jose Berrios pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, Davis Schneider hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener Monday night, beating the Seattle Mariners. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won before a sellout crowd of 40,069 at their renovated stadium.

ASTROS 10, RANGERS 5 Yordan Alvarez and Victor Caratini homered as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat the Texas Rangers after Astros scheduled starter Framber Valdez was scratched because of elbow soreness.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, MARLINS 0 Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe each hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Jesus Luzardo, and the New York Yankees romped over the Miami Marlins. New York improved to 9-2 and matched the best 11-game start in team history.

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 4 Bryan Reynolds hit his 100th career home run as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers. Connor Joe and Jared Triolo had two hits and two RBI for the Pirates as Pittsburgh improved to 9-2.

DODGERS 4, TWINS 2 Shohei Ohtani had two doubles and a home run -- his third in five games -- to power the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Minnesota Twins.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record 715 fans stand on the field to each holding a sign to commemorate an Aaron home run before a baseball game between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record 715 fans match onto the field to each holding a sign to commemorate an Aaron home run before a baseball game between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Billye Aaron, center, widow of the late Hank Aaron, and Hank's former teammates and Gov. Brian Kemp watch the jumbotron during 50th anniversary celebrations of Hank's 715th home run record, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Monday, April 8, 2024, before a baseball game against the New York Mets. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Billye Aaron, center, wife of the late Hank Aaron, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from front left, Atlanta Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk, front left, Dusty Baker, fourth from right, and players from the 1974 Braves team during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank breaking Babe Ruth's home run record team, before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Billye Aaron, center right, wife of the late Hank Aaron, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center left, during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank breaking Babe Ruth's home run record, before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



A bobblehead of Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron stands on the grass at Truist Park as the Braves prepare to pay tribute to Aaron's historic 715th home run of 50 years ago, Monday, April 8, 2024, before a baseball game between the Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Scott Hales displays his 50-year-old ticket for the day Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record, before a baseball game between the Braves and the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



New York Mets' Brett Baty (22) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves second base Ozzie Albies (1) as he advances to second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

