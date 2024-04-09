Switchfoot, Blue October, Matt Nathanson ‘triple headline’ Aug. 7 concert at North Little Rock arena

Alt-rock band Switchfoot, art rock band Blue October and singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson are "triple headliners" on a 30-city "Help from My Friends Summer Tour" that includes a 6 p.m. Aug. 7 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets -- $19.50-$119.50, plus service charges and with a limit of six tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off July 24 in Charlotte, N.C., and wraps Sept. 7 in Seattle. The lineup will rotate every night between the three groups.

Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson are "triple headliners" for an Aug. 7 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

