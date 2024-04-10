4 new flu deaths reported in Arkansas over past week as level of flu activity falls to ‘minimal’

Four flu-related deaths were reported in Arkansas over the past week, raising this season's death toll to 114, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state's level of flu activity, based on visits to the doctor by people with a fever and cough or sore throat, fell from "low" to "minimal."

Three of the deaths reported in the past week were of people age 65 or older and one was of a person age 45-64.

Of the other people who have died of the flu so far this season, one was age 5-17, three were age 18-24, five were age 25-44, 23 were 45-64 and 78 were 65 or older.

The department reported that 70% of the 114 people who have died were not vaccinated against the flu.

During the week ending Saturday, 18 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu, down from 26 the previous week, the department reported.

Meanwhile, 41 people were newly hospitalized with covid-19, down from 59 the previous week.

From Oct. 1 through the week ending April 6, Arkansas reported 18,953 confirmed flu cases, up from 18,769 cases as of a week earlier.

Since many people who catch the flu aren't tested, the reported cases make up only a portion of the total cases in the state.

During last year's flu season, more than 22,500 positive influenza tests were reported to the state Health Department by the spring.

The flu season is generally from October to May, but cases usually peak between December and February, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During last year's flu season, the state also had a "minimal" level of activity in early April. Around this time last year, Arkansas had reported 147 influenza-related deaths, including one child death.

According to the latest weekly report, one new influenza outbreak was reported from a nursing home or other congregate setting, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 36 for the season. Around this time last year, the Health Department reported a total of 21 outbreaks.

Nationally, the CDC estimates 22,000 deaths from flu so far this season, according to the Health Department report.

The Health Department also recorded no new covid-19-related deaths this week, with a total of 710 deaths reported in 2023 and 132 since the start of 2024.

