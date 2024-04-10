4 people die, 3 injured in four crashes on Arkansas roads

Four people died and three more were hurt in four crashes on Arkansas roads between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning, preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police state.

Jurnee Stanford, 22, of Subiaco died around 3:53 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving north on Arkansas 109 near Subiaco crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to a report. The report does not say what types of vehicles they were.

A passenger in the vehicle Stanford was driving, 23-year-old McKenna Hurst of Scranton, was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

Lance Ross, 41, of Greenbrier died around 10 p.m. Sunday after the 2004 Honda Accord he was driving west on Interstate 40 near Conway ran off the road and collided with a tree near mile marker 120, according to a report.

A passenger in the Honda, 53-year-old Lonnie Abrans of Morrilton, received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a Conway hospital, the report states.

Doey Riddell, 50, of Weiner was killed around 4:43 p.m. Monday in a rollover crash on Punkin Center Road in rural Poinsett County after the vehicle he was driving left the road, according to a report. The report did not identify the type of vehicle.

The crash also injured Mazie Marie Coughlin, 36, of Harrisburg, who was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital.

Haley Clemons, 19, of Atkins died around 4:13 a.m. Tuesday when the 2017 Nissan she was driving west on Interstate 40 near Ozark ran into a ditch and collided with a support for an overpass, according to a report. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers investigating each of the four crashes reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.