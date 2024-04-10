ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Disney On Ice’ skates in to Simmons Bank Arena

FUN

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends from the Disney Kingdom don their skates and search for the true meaning of what it means to be a hero as "Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero" takes over North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. today and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Mirabel ("Encanto"); Moana ("Moana"); Anna, Elsa and snowman Olaf ("Frozen"); Ariel ("The Little Mermaid"); Rapunzel ("Tangled"); and Belle ("Beauty and the Beast") discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of being a hero.

Tickets are $22-$87 ("subject to change based on market demand") via Ticketmaster.com. A pre-show Character Experience includes a dance party, crafting and interactive time with Moana.

THEATER

'POLI POP'

BRUSH Theatre, a theatrical performing arts company based in Seoul, South Korea, brings its production of "POLI POP" to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, for shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Playful siblings Poli and Pola refuse to go to sleep and decide to embark on imaginary adventures (via technology and special effects), traveling to faraway islands and seeing the roaring seas, having a dance party and even seeing the Milky Way. Tickets are $20, $15 for museum members, free for children 2 and younger if seated in an adult's lap. Visit events.arkmfa.org/series/ poli-pop.

Playful siblings turn their refusal to go to sleep into a set of imaginary adventures in BRUSH Theatre's "POLI POP" this weekend April 13-14 at Little Rock's Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy of BRUSH Theatre)



Young 'Anastasia'

The Foundation of Arts is staging "Anastasia the Musical," Youth Edition (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally), 7:30 p.m. Friday and April 19, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and April 21 and 6 p.m. April 20 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Presenter is First National Bank. Tickets are $15-$17; $14-$16 for those 65 and older, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff, $13-$15 for children 3-12. Cast members will take part in a "Princess Meet and Greet," 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Stage Too, 33 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Tickets are $10 per household, separate from tickets for the show. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

MUSIC

Chorus makes 'Connections'

The River City Men's Chorus concludes its 20th anniversary season with a program titled "Connections," 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and April 18 in the main sanctuary at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. David Glaze conducts. Admission is free. Visit rivercitymenschorus.com or facebook.com/River-City-Mens-Chorus-35531191118.

Chancellor's Concert

Student ensembles and soloists from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts perform for UALR's third annual Chancellor's Concert, 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291 or visit ualr.edu/litperforming.

The program: Concert Choir, "The Last Words of David" by Randall Thompson; Piano Ensemble, "Spanish Dance," op.12 No. 1, by Moritz Moszkowski; Chamber Singers, "And So It Goes" by Billy Joel, arranged by Bob Chilcott, and "In Noctem" by Nicholas Hooper; Jazz Ensemble, "Buckjump" by Troy Andrews and Mike Ballard, arranged by John Wasson; Clarinet Ensemble, "Caprice for Clarinets" by Clare Grundman; Percussion Ensemble, "Watercolor Sun" by Ivan Trevino; Women's Choir, "Las Amarillas" arranged by Stephen Hatfield, and "Dies Irae" by Z. Randall Stroope; and the Wind Ensemble, "Dusk" by Steven Bryant and "Waltz No. 2" by Dmitri Shostakovich, arranged by Michael Brown.

Flutist Max Reyes performs "Hypnosis" by Ian Clarke; soprano Val Bell-Ovwiomoriemu sings "La Diva de l'Empire" by Erik Satie. Soprano Shelby Loftis sings "There's a Fine, Fine Line" from "Avenue Q" by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Soprano Kyndal Collins performs "Chanson d'amour" by Gabriel Fauré. And pianist Nakira Bates plays the "Grand Waltz in A-flat major, op.34 No. 1, by Frédéric Chopin.

Coterie concert

Little Rock Musical Coterie award winners will perform for the coterie's April meeting/concert, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 422-8355.

Pianist Jane Fetterly, homeschool student (headed for the University of Central Arkansas in the fall) and winner of the Wang Coterie Award, will play the Prelude and Fugue in c minor, BWV 847, by Johann Sebastian Bach and George Gershwin's Prelude No. 1. Pianist William Baker, recipient of the coterie's Queen Award and a student at Harding University, will play the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major, op.14 No. 1; Frederic Chopin's Polonaise in c-sharp minor, op.26 No. 1; and three of the Preludes, op.38 -- No. 22 in g minor, No. 8 in f-sharp minor and No. 6 in b minor -- by Dmitri Kabalevsky. And violinist Abraham Brito, a student at UCA and the Coterie Award recipient, will play the "Chaconne" from Bach's Partita for solo violin No. 2 in d minor and the Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Paganini by Fritz Kreisler.

ART

Mixed-media works

Mixed-media works with an abstract style by Tifany Hamlin go on display with a 5-7 p.m. reception Friday in the Parish House Gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The show will be up and Hamlin's works will be available for sale through June 30. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday and 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Email lallyrbrown@gmail.com.

"I Want Candy," "Only Love Can Do That" and "Some Other Spring" by Tifany Hamlin go on display Friday at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ETC.

Student winners

Three high school students in each of six categories took home top honors and cash prizes in the Arts Across Arkansas finals, March 30 at the Westwind School for Performing Arts in Maumelle. It's the Arkansas Arts Council's mentorship and support program for young "creatives."

◼️ Literary Arts -- First place: JJ Stone, El Dorado High School; second place, Laynee DeJarnette, Eureka Springs High School; third place, Caroline Buxton, Siloam Springs High School and home school

◼️ Music Composition -- First place, Alexander Back, and second place, Grace Adams, both from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; third place, Ethan Chen, Maumelle Charter High School/Studio of Linda Kennedy

◼️ Film -- First place, Corbin Pitts, North Little Rock High School; second place, Calen Long, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; third place, Madelyn Terry, Star City High School

◼️ Dance Choreography -- First place, Madison Robinson, Little Rock Central High School; second place, Catherine McCraw, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School; third place, Jamisyn Johnson, North Little Rock High School

◼️ Photography -- First and third place, Clint Newton and Cadyn Mizell, both from Star City High School; second place, Keith Massey, Hillcrest High School

◼️ Visual Arts -- First and second place, Gwendolyn Oliver and Olivia Busby, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; third place, Addison Reibling, Thaden School.

Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council executive director, poses with the student winners in the Film category of the Arts Across Arkansas competition March 30 at the Westwind School for Performing Arts in Maumelle: (from left) first place, Corbin Pitts, North Little Rock High School; third place, Madelyn Terry, Star City High School; second place, Calen Long, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Will Newton/Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism)





