Local eighth-graders attend Girls of Promise Conference

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas, in partnership with Acxiom Corp., hosted the Girls of Promise conference at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock on April 5. The program included several girls from southeast Arkansas.

In its 24th year, the Girls of Promise Conference exposes girls to opportunities and mentors in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) fields in Arkansas. The goal is to increase the number of women in higher-level STEAM courses and careers and help them achieve economic security in adulthood, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas girls included Melissa Acuapa, Nahla Calbert, Jessica Chavez, Kloey Ederington, Khourtni Johnson, Addysen Powell, Aaliyah Ross, Faith Strong, Allison Torres of Bradley County; Mykiah Archer, Alanna Huntley, Amiyah Jones, Aspen Matkin, Natalie Nutt, Addison Pierce, Joy Pilkington and Laila Warner of Dallas County; Janiyah Goodman and Aurora Osborne of Drew County; and Zoey Schweitzer of Grant County.

"We are grateful to our longtime partners like Acxiom for helping educate and mentor Arkansas girls interested in careers in STEAM," said Anna Beth Gorman, chief executive officer of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. "Over the years, their steadfast support of our Girls of Promise initiative has enabled thousands of young women to learn about potential STEAM careers, connect with female mentors in high-profile positions and catapult their interests to the next level. We extend our deepest gratitude to Acxiom and all of our corporate allies for investing in the future of Arkansas girls and women."

The annual Girls of Promise conference is open to eighth-grade Arkansas girls interested in STEAM-related fields.

Attendees participate in a day of learning sessions and hands-on activities led by female executives from companies such as Acxiom, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas State Police, Crafton Tull, L'Oreal and nearly a dozen others. The sessions introduce participants to careers in everything from cybersecurity, digital forensics and robotics to healthcare, cosmetic chemistry and environmental science.

Jerrilyn Jones, M.D., an emergency medicine physician at UAMS, served as keynote speaker. This year's conference, which was free for all participants, welcomed 148 girls from 37 schools and 20 counties across the state.

"Innovation thrives on diverse perspectives, experiences and skills, yet unfortunately, access to STEAM fields remains limited for many girls," said Janet Cinfio, chief information officer at Acxiom. "Committed to changing this narrative, Acxiom wants to actively expand pathways to careers in STEAM and drive positive change for underserved girls, fostering confidence and financial security."

Since its inception in 1999, the Girls of Promise program has facilitated hands-on experiences, training and mentorship to nearly 8,000 Arkansas girls. To learn more, visit womensfoundationarkansas.org/girls-of-promise.