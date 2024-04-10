Marion hitters get going in two wins

PARAGOULD -- Marion softball Coach Drake Rowton couldn't stop naming heroes following his team's 5A-East Conference doubleheader sweep Tuesday night against Paragould.

After all, his team had just scored 26 runs and rolled to a pair of victories, 16-2, 10-5, over a Paragould team that Marion was battling in the league standings.

"I'm really proud of everyone tonight, because it took everyone to get these two," Rowton said. "I thought we swung the bat as well as we have all year, more swing and miss than I'd like, but very patient. I thought we played good defense. It was just a really great effort all night long."

Marion's hitting heroes were plenty as the Patriots had a season-high 16 runs in the opener, scoring four times in the first inning, four times in the fourth and five more times in the seventh en route to its most lopsided victory of the season.

Seniors Kelsey Eppes and Ella McConnell came out with clutch two-out, two-run hits in the first game, with McConnell delivering two runs with a single to left-center field in the first inning that pushed Marion's lead to 4-0.

Eppes came through in the third with a triple into the right-field corner that scored Kolbie Triplett and Kayson McClain from second and first, respectively as Marion took a 10-2 lead.

The clutch hitting supported Marion's third senior, Anna Hitchman, who pitched two complete game games against the Rams, allowing four earned runs over two games.

"We go behind those three seniors," Rowton said. "On the field, in the dugout, whatever it is. Tonight, they made the big plays when we needed them the most."

Marion's offense stayed in high gear in the nightcap, scoring once in the first inning and three more times in the third for a 3-1 lead.

But Paragould mounted a rally in the top of the fourth, striking for three runs and taking a 4-3 lead to the home half of the fourth.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Marion junior Chloe Miller reached on a bunt single and raced to second and third base following a throwing error. Maddie Cupples delivered Miller with an infield single, which kicked off a six-run Marion rally that gave the Pats a 9-4 lead after four frames.

"I thought that was huge because we took the lead right back," Rowton said. "I'm proud of our young ones continuing to work and do the things we need to do, and the older kids are doing things the right way."

Hitchman worked around two baserunners in the sixth and seventh innings to help Marion close out the victory.

"Hitch is a dog," Rowton said. "She does whatever it takes to win that ballgame. She never gave in tonight and it was a big reason we had success."