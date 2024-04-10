Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, "Act II: Cowboy Carter," hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart -- making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception. The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, "Cowboy Carter" totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the United States in its first week. Conversation surrounding Beyoncé's country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia. Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," eventually leading to the release of "Cowboy Carter." In February, "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart, making her the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

Jelly Roll won big Sunday at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, taking home three awards at the annual event celebrating the best in country music videos. His accolades began with the CMT performance of the year award for his gospel-assisted rendition of "Need a Favor" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. It also was his first awards show performance. "In that last year you changed my life in every way I never thought my life could be changed," Jelly Roll, 39, said in an acceptance speech at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The music video for "Need a Favor" earned him male video of the year and the biggest award of the night, video of the year. "I'm having one of the best nights of my life," he said, before focusing his speech on people who are looking for "second chances," specifically those in juvenile detention facilities. "I once heard a man say that 'you don't change until the pain to remain the same is greater than the pain it takes to change,' and that's what it takes." Kelsea Ballerini hosted the awards for fourth time in a row. Trisha Yearwood was awarded the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which honors musicians or industry veterans who demonstrate "an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists," a statement said. In an all-star tribute to the late Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn tackled Keith's 1993 breakout hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy," Sammy Hagar doing "I Love This Bar" and Lainey Wilson covering "How Do You Like Me Now."