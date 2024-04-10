PBHS Zebras release ’24 football schedule

A trip to Dallas will kick off Pine Bluff High School's 2024 football season, which will include five home games at Jordan Stadium.

The Zebras released their football schedule for this fall on Tuesday. Pine Bluff will open the season with a neutral-site game in Dallas against Oklahoma City Millwood on Aug. 31. The Saturday game will kick off at 11 a.m.

Millwood is a small, predominantly Black school district in north Oklahoma City. The Falcons play in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 2A for football. They are the reigning state runners-up after a 13-2 season ended with a loss to Washington (McClain County) in the state championship game.

Pine Bluff's home opener will be the following week, also on a Saturday, when the Zebras host Dallas Kimball at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Jordan Stadium.

Kimball hails from Texas' Class 5A Division II of the University Interscholastic League. The Knights are coming off an 8-3 season in which they fell in the first round of the playoffs to Ennis.

After the two bouts against out-of-state opponents, the Zebras will host Camden Fairview on Sept. 13, then take a bye week before opening 5A-Central play with a road game against Jacksonville.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 4 against Maumelle. The Zebras will then spend the next three weeks on the road with games at Beebe, Searcy and crosstown rival Watson Chapel.

Pine Bluff will finish the regular season with back-to-back home games against White Hall and Joe T. Robinson.

The Zebras are coming off a 9-4 state semifinalist season. Pine Bluff won the 5A-Central conference title, then two playoff games before falling to Shiloh Christian.