Ten people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jon Earley, 55, of 32950 Cambridge Circle in Afton, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Earley was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cody Washam, 36, of 600 Mountain St. in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Washam was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Alexander Whiteside, 27, of 2900 Dixieland Road in Little Flock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Whiteside was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Ethan White, 19, of 230 N. Olive Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. White was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Rogers

Omar Rodriguez-Contreras, 24, of 195 W. Helena St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Rodriguez-Contreras was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Fabiola Gutierrez, 49, of 2763 Adrian Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Gutierrez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Anica McEntire, 19, of 1310 AQ Circle in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property and two counts of financial identity fraud. McEntire was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.

William McKelvey, 33, of 1624 Theodore Drive in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery and third-degree battery. McKelvey was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

University of Arkansas

Audrey Best, 33, of 2017 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with first-degree criminal mischief. Best was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday on $3,500 bond.

Washington County

Clinton Monroe, 44, of 7213 Napa Valley Lane in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with residential burglary, theft of property and a parole violation. Monroe was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.



