UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Hamilton’s Zane Pennington

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lake Hamilton’s Zane Pennington.

Class: 2025

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 180 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game

Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington:

“Combo guard, he could play the 1, 2, 3 at the next level. He made a 24 on his ACT. Extremely fast, athletic. He ran a 4.4 when we went and timed 40s with the football team. He has a lot of speed for to be that size. He’s really good in the open floor, really good in transition. He’s really working hard on his three-point shooting, he’s been good three-pointer shooter but he’s trying to get to the point where he’s a great three-point shooter.

“He’s a plus defender, he’s guarded the best player for the other team for us all year long.”

Played along side 2024 guard Ty Robinson, former FAU commit and guard Zac Pennington, a freshman at Southern Arkansas.

“He’s never had the ball the majority of the time. His sophomore year it was Zac and Ty together and this past season it was Ty. I really think he’s going boom next season once he has the opportunity to get more shots. Not that he didn’t get to score, he’s obviously scoring 15 points a game but with Ty on your team, you’re not real smart if don’t give the ball to him the majority of the time and that’s what we did and now he’ll have that opportunity to shine.”

Brother rivalry:

“His older brother will get mad if I said this but he comes home and he’s a college basketball player and he and Zane are playing 1-on-1 the majority of spring break and I’ll just say without getting into too much detail, Zane got the better of him most of the time So I just feel like it’s his time to get a little bit of publicity and credit for that he’s going to be one to watch out for. Another thing, he hasn’t played on the AAU circuit. He’s one of those kids that likes to get into the gym and work on his own time.”