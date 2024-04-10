WATCH LIVE: Gov. Sanders delivers State of the State address at Arkansas' Capitol

Today at 12:14 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this Sept. 8, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this Sept. 8, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the State of the State address Wednesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Sanders will make the annual address following the convening of the state's 94th General Assembly Fiscal Session.

[Video player not showing up? Click here.]

Upcoming Events