Wildcats lose another ’24 signee in Cyril

University of Kentucky signee Somto Cyril, a consensus 4-star recruit, has announced he’s reopening his recruitment.

Cyril, 6-10, 240 pounds, of Riverview (Fla.) Overtime Elite inked with former Wildcat Coach John Calipari last November. On3.com reports he has received a release from his national letter of intent.

He’s the third of six members of Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class to reopen his recruitment.

On3.com rates him the No. 8 center and No. 41 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Consensus 5-star signee center Jayden Quaintance requested to be released from his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Quaintance, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Cleveland Word of God Christain Academy, committed to Kentucky over Missouri on Nov. 14 before inking with the Wildcats.

He also had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Oregon, North Carolina State, Washington and others.

On3.com rates him as the No. 1 center and the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation.

Four-star forward Karter Knox, 6-6 and 211, of Riverview (Fla.) Overtime Elite, committed to the Wildcats in early March but the Tampa Bay Times reported his father said his son is reopening his recruitment on Monday.

Quaintance and Knox were McDonald’s All-Americans, as was Wildcat signee and 4-star point guard Boogie Fland, 6-2, 175, of Harlem (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac.

Consensus 4-star point guard Travis Perry, 6-2, 170, of Eddyville (Ken.) Lyon County and 4-star forward Billy Richmond, 6-6, 200, of Memphis Camden are other members of the Kentucky recruiting class.