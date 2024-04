Higginson, 1909: Most in Arkansas are familiar with Markham Street in Little Rock, one of the major streets dating from the territorial period of the city. However, there was also a Markham Street shown here in this tiny White County town. It remains a mystery why the street in Little Rock was named Markham, and presumably so in the tiny White County town.

