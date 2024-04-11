Benton Junior High School student arrested in connection with threats toward school

Benton police on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Benton Junior High School student charged with making threats directed at the school, authorities said.

Police arrested the student, whom they declined to identify because he is a child, after getting a tip on Monday about a threat made on Snapchat, a Wednesday news release states.

The threat, which was determined not to be credible, was directed at the school and implied it would be put into action today, the release states.

The teen faces a felony charge of threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, said Benton police spokeswoman Krista Petty, who also provided the student's age.

Officers made contact with the teenager thought to be the initial poster and confirmed his IP address after getting a search warrant, police said.