Drillers 14, Travelers 5 (7)

One day after securing their first win, the Arkansas Travelers went back into the loss column Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tulsa jumped on Arkansas starter Blas Castano (0-1) for 6 runs on 3 hits and 1 walks in the first inning. Castano exited after recording just one out, leaving with a 162.00 ERA.

Arkansas got one run back in the second inning on a solo home run by Robbie Tenerowicz, but Tulsa scored three more runs in the bottom of the second on home runs by Dalton Rushing and Taylor Young to make the score 9-1.

The Travelers got a three-run home run by Morgan McCullough in the fourth inning and added another rin in the fifth inning on a double by Cole Young.

The Drillers tacked on five runs in the seventh inning against reliever Reid Morgan to make it 14-5 before the game was called in the seventh inning due to rain.