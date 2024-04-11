Event lauds late composer Florence Price





The Dunbar Neighborhood Association is holding its third annual "Music in the Garden" event to celebrate the birthday of composer Florence Price, along with a portrait contest exhibition, 2 p.m. Sunday at Dunbar Gardens, 1720 S. Chester St., Little Rock.

Performing will be the Little Rock Central High Jazz Band and singers David Ashley and Nisheeda Golden. Winning artworks from the portrait contest will be on display.

Tickets are by a suggested donation of $40. Parking is available at the nearby Dunbar Community Center and at Dunbar Magnet Middle School. Visit dunbarhna.com/florence-price.

Price, a Little Rock native, was the first Black woman to have a work performed by a major American orchestra in 1932 when the Chicago Symphony played her Symphony in e minor. The discovery of a trove of her music in the attic of a Chicago-area house where she lived for many years has sparked a widespread revival of interest in her and her works.

The third annual "Music in the Garden," Sunday at Little Rock's Dunbar Gardens, commemorates the birthday of composer and Little Rock native Florence Price. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



