Fayetteville seeks applicants for housing crisis task force by April 30

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is now seeking applicants for its housing crisis task force.

The City Council passed a resolution on April 2, declaring a housing crisis in the city and calling for the formation of the task force.

The task force will recommend strategies for increasing the supply of housing and explore "innovative approaches" to address housing insecurity, according to a news release from the city.

This task force will consist of seven to 11 members and remain active for one calendar year following the date of its creation, the release says. Task force members will be appointed by the mayor and announced before the end of June.

Fayetteville residents who are interested in serving on task force must submit a statement of interest by 5 p.m. April 30 at https://documents.fayetteville-ar.gov/Forms/housingtaskforce.