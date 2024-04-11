Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas State Police

Khadafy Peter, 33, of 1709 Kentucky Ave. in Joplin, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Peter was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Benton County

Amberia Walters, 42, of 16703 Wildwood Drive in Garfield, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Walters was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County

Jake Pinneo, 34, of 275 Wyman Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Pinneo was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.