FYI Calendar: Add to your treasures at the Gem Show this weekend in Siloam Springs!

Learn about history, go shopping and more in this arts and entertainment calendar.

Historically Speaking

Nonviolence Youth Summit -- Marking the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with a band showcase, service awards, kids' activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. arkingdream.org.

Not Strictly History Series -- "Coffee and Community in the Arkansas Ozarks," 6:30 p.m. April 16, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Battle of Fayetteville -- Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the April 18, 1863, battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Going Shopping!

Vintage Market Days -- Clothing, jewelry, handmade goods & more, April 12-14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show -- Hosted by NWA Gem & Mineral Society, with a silent auction, food truck, demonstrations and a "gem wash" for the kids, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, National Guard Armory, 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. $3. Email delancec3@earthlink.net.

Time For Theater

"The Lost Boy" -- This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship, directed by Joanne Peterson 7:30 p.m. April 11-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org.

"Into The Woods" -- APT's return to the Victory Theatre, 8 p.m. April 11-13; 2 p.m. April 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

"Fly By Night" -- A "comic rock fable" presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

"Anne of Green Gables" -- Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.

Walk & Talk Art

Art on the Bricks -- World Art Day: "A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art," 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 11, downtown Rogers. Free. Details at artonthebricks.com.

Artists' Reception -- For the River Valley Student Art Competition, 1-4 p.m. April 14, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Exhibit on show until April 29. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Small Works on Paper -- An exhibit by the Arkansas Arts Council, through April 26, Integrated Design Lab at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Evening in Amsterdam -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's second annual "Art 'Round the World" Gala with music by Larry B's Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Make/Learn Something

NWA Handweavers Guild -- Celebrating 75 years, 10 a.m. April 13, Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. Free. Email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

NWA Aquarium Society -- "Getting Salty: A Beginner's Guide to Marine Aquariums," 4 p.m. April 13, Millwood Christian Church in Rogers. Free. info@nwaas.com.

CACHE Social Hour -- For emerging arts professionals, 4 p.m. April 15, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Spring Crafts & Cookie Day -- Make-and-take activity for all ages, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Friendship Bracelets -- Make-and-take for ages 10 & older, 3-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

CACHE Social Hour -- For emerging theater professionals, 4:30 p.m. April 22, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com