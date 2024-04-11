



Jessica Alba, who shot to fame in the James Cameron television series "Dark Angel," as well as films such as "Sin City" and the "Fantastic Four," will step down as chief creative officer at Honest Co. -- a personal care company she founded. Alba will keep a seat on the company board, but Honest said she will now focus on "new endeavors." The actress founded Honest in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents. The company went public in May 2021, with shares soaring 44% in their stock market debut. Sales at Honest Co. have risen steadily, but the company has struggled to turn a profit. Last week, the company put up its first profitable quarter since mid-2021. "Honest has been a true labor of love for me -- one that showed me what's possible when you infuse purpose into business," Alba, 42, said in a prepared statement.

Luke Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, the academy announced Tuesday. For a fifth year in a row, he's up for male artist of the year and the top prize, entertainer of the year. The 59th annual ACM Awards will take place May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Combs' eight nominations includes a first-time nomination for Tracy Chapman. His cover of her "Fast Car" is up for song of the year -- a category that recognizes songwriters and publishers in addition to artists. At the 2024 ACM Awards, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen closely follow Combs' nominations with six each, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are tied with five. Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll have four nominations. Women were left out of the top category except for Wilson. Also nominated for entertainer of the year are Wallen, Kane Brown, Johnson and Stapleton. No women are nominated in the artist-songwriter of the year and single of the categories. Kelsea Ballerini's "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" is the only album performed by a woman in the album of the year category. It also includes Combs' "Gettin' Old," Stapleton's "Higher," Johnson's "Leather," and Wallen's "One Thing at a Time." The 2024 ACM Awards will stream at 7 p.m. May 16 on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live.





Luke Combs poses with the award for single of the year for "Fast Car in the press room at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





