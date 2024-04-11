FOOTBALL

WR Rice faces 8 charges

Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice's attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred. Arrest warrants were also issued Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for Knox for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police have said.

Allen, Jaguars reach deal

Standout pass rusher Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached agreement Wednesday on a five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The deal makes Allen the third-highest-paid defensive player in the league in average salary behind San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Kansas City's Chris Jones. The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Allen in early March while working on a long-term deal that would keep him in Jacksonville through his prime. Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, set a single-season franchise record with 17½ sacks in the final year of his rookie contract and is 10 shy of the team's career mark (55) held by Tony Brackens (1996-2003). Allen has 45 sacks in 74 games spanning five seasons.

Suggs arrested after dispute

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs has been arrested after allegedly threatening another man and showing a handgun during a dispute in a Starbucks drive-thru line. Scottsdale Police arrested Suggs on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. and charged him with threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon. The former Baltimore Ravens player was released Wednesday morning. The incident on March 10 began after a black Range Rover driven by Suggs passed the ordering speaker at Starbucks and had to back up to place his order, backing into the other vehicle, the police report said. The other vehicle didn't receive any damage, and both men got out of their vehicles and argued before returning and collecting their orders. Suggs allegedly flipped off the other driver and threatened to kill him before driving off. He stuck a handgun out of his window without pointing it at the other man and then left, police said.

BASKETBALL

Raptors' Porter may be banned

Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. Silver, speaking after a two-day meeting of the league's Board of Governors, did not reveal any specifics about the investigation surrounding Porter, other than saying the probe is ongoing. Porter has not played since the league said it was looking into betting patterns surrounding his on-court performance. "I have enormous range of discipline available to me," Silver said. "It's cardinal sin what he's accused of in the NBA. The ultimate extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That's the level of authority I have here because there's nothing more serious." ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said surrounded Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both of those games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness -- and did not come close to the numbers that were offered to bettors as prop wagers in those contests. That means those who basically bet against Porter would have cashed in, because he left those games before reaching the lines set by sportsbooks for his points and rebounds in those contests.

BASEBALL

Moncada out 3 months

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada will miss at least three months -- and maybe the entire season -- with a severe leg injury sustained while running to first base on Tuesday night. Moncada, who has been slowed by numerous injuries in recent years, suffered a strained adductor as he tried to beat out an infield grounder in the second inning of Chicago's 7-5 win over the Guardians. The 28-year-old Moncada had been dealing with discomfort in the same leg for a few days leading into the game. After hitting a chopper to third, Moncada was sprinting at full speed when he collapsed nearing the bag.