OTHERS SAY: Back to the future at Disneyland

In a move that will finally bring Disneyland's Tomorrowland back to the future, the theme park has announced it will replace the gas-fueled miniature cars of Autopia with electric models in the next few years.

It's about time.

Disneyland should have retired the fossil-fueled motors long ago, and not just because they are bad for the environment. Autopia was a centerpiece of Tomorrowland, an area of the park that Walt Disney said was dedicated to "adventures that are a living blueprint of our future." It was one of the original attractions when Disneyland opened.

Nearly 70 years later, Autopia is very much a blueprint of the present. It's still wildly popular with park visitors, especially kids. But the ride showcases some of the most soul-sucking parts of modern life: gas-guzzling cars spewing smelly exhaust, bumper-to-bumper traffic ,and impatient drivers.

So it's heartening that Disneyland is preparing to update at least one part of the ride, phasing out pure gasoline engines.

Disney shouldn't settle for cleaner electric vehicles in Autopia, though they would be a big improvement. The best part of designing a futuristic park is the freedom to decide what the future should be. Disney should go big, go bold and go green.