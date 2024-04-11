Police arrest man in sex-assault case

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who authorities say raped someone who later tested positive for syphilis.

Officers arrested Austin Davis, 23, on Tuesday, on an arrest warrant that was the result of a March 17 report that Davis sexually assaulted a relative numerous times from January 2023 to February 2024, according to an arrest report.

The report lists Davis as a homeless resident of Little Rock. It does not identify the accuser's age or sex, referring to them only by their initials.

In addition to the sexual assaults, the accuser told police Davis committed domestic violence, and the accuser tested positive for syphilis during the investigation, the report states. The report doesn't say whether Davis has been diagnosed with syphilis.

Davis faces two counts of felony rape and one count of third-degree domestic battery. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $225,000 bond Wednesday night, an online inmate roster states.