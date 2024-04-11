TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

GREENLAND 21-4, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 0-3 Brooks Baxendale's seventh-inning single drove in Logan Miner with the winning run and helped Greenland complete a 2A-1 Conference doubleheader sweep over Yellville-Summit. Miner led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, moved to second when Wes Hankins reached on an error and took third when Brandon Vaughan was hit by a pitch. Baxendale then belted his single to left to end the game. In the first game, Greenland scored at least two runs in every inning. Jack Stockton led the Pirates with two hits and five RBI, while Baxendale had two hits and drove in four runs. Carter Jackson had two hits and three RBI. Jackson needed only 59 pitches to throw a one-hitter over five innings with six strikeouts.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3, HUNTSVILLE 2 Will Halberg's sixth-inning single drove in Bowen Gillison with the decisive run as Shiloh Christian slipped past Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game at Springdale. Gillison was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, then moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on Blake Ward's single before Halberg's hit. Gillison also doubled in Shiloh's first run in the fourth, while Alexander Salter's RBI single gave the Saints a 2-1 lead. Huntsville tied the score in the top of the sixth on a balk with the bases loaded that allowed Brett Henderson score from third.

FARMINGTON 16, GENTRY 8 Farmington scored nine runs in the third inning to defeat the Pioneers during a 4A-1 Conference game at Gentry. The outburst helped the Cardinals erase a 3-2 deficit as an error allowed Brandon Clark to score the tying run, followed by Morgan Schader's two-run single to put Farmington in front for good. Landon Hughes-Roach and Clark each added a two-run single, while Schader capped the scoring with an RBI single for an 11-3 lead. Brayden Penne had four hits and drove in two runs, while Clark and Schader each had three hits and drove in four runs apiece as Farmington banged out 16 hits. Drew Nash and Dillon Duncan had two hits and an RBI apiece to lead Gentry.

SOFTBALL

BROOKLAND 9, POCAHONTAS 2 Madison Wooldridge was 4 for 4 with 3 runs batted in for Brookland (13-5, 6-1 4A-1), which has won three straight games. Wooldridge also struck out 14 for the Lady Bearcats.

CONCORD 20, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 15 Ashlyn Cossey's huge day sparked Concord (14-1, 10-0 1A-2) to a high-scoring win. Cossey was 2 for 3 with 4 runs batted in and 4 runs for the Lady Pirates, who've won back-to-back games since losing to Quitman last week. Kyndal Devers scored 4 times, walked 4 times and stole 2 bases, while Brianna McPike had three RBI for Concord. Sam Corpier, Lacy Baker and Mandy Smith all had two hits for West Side Greers Ferry (6-6, 4-5). Lilly Stevens added a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the Lady Eagles. Baker, Smith and Lainee Gentry also contributed two RBI each.

HUNTSVILLE 9, ELKINS 3 Kennedy Smith was dominantfor Huntsville (5-14). The sophomore struck out 17 and hit a home run for the Lady Elks, who stopped a three-game skid.

MAYLFLOWER 13, BAPTIST PREP 1 Kylee Branscum went 3 for 3 with a home run in a rout for Mayflower (15-4, 5-0 3A-5). The junior also struck out six and walked one.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 4, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 3 Ashleigh Sprague and Aislin Olive had two hits, and A.J. Person drove in two runs to help Mount Vernon-Enola (8-2, 7-2 2A-2) hold on. Siena Olive drilled a home a run as well for the Lady Warhawks. Laceigh Duncan smacked a home run for South Side Bee Branch (11-7, 7-2).

POTTSVILLE 17, OZARK 0 Savanna Mackey and Madison Kellar both cranked grand slams to highlight a rule-run victory for Pottsville (13-5, 5-0 4A-4). Mackey also hit an additional home run for the winners.

QUITMAN 22, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 0 (3) Addi Rehm finished 4 for 4 with 3 runs batted in and 3 runs, while Chloe Liles pitched a perfect game for Quitman (14-6, 7-1 2A-2). Dakota Faith, Sadie Poole and Avery Ivy all had three hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Faith and Ivy had three RBI, while Poole drove in two. Paislee Davis and Alex Johnson also had two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

BENTONVILLE 9, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Sydney Hopper scored four goals in the Lady Tigers' 6A-West Conference win over the Lady Mavericks. Kayla Hurley added two goals and Graci Jones and Samantha Ayala each had a goal for Bentonville (10-2-1, 2-0-1). The Lady Tigers also benefited from an own goal by Southside.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 5, GENTRY 0 Gabby Bradshaw scored two goals to lead Shiloh Christian past Gentry. Bella Bonanno, Blaire Fett and Maggie Massey also scored for the Lady Saints (5-1-1, 4-0 4A-1 Conference).