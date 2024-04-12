5-star forward considering Hogs

New University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach John Calipari has the Hogs in the running for the nation's top-ranked undecided prospect for the 2024 class.

Liam McNeely, a former Indiana signee, told ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi he's been speaking with Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, and Connecticut.

Biancardi said he expects McNeely to take on-campus visits after participating in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 21. Calipari showed interest in McNeely while he was the coach at Kentucky.

McNeely, 6-7, 205 pounds, of Montverde (Fla.) Academy, signed with Hoosiers in November and requested a release from his national letter of intent on March 6.

A native of Richardson, Texas, McNeely played at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, prior to transferring to Montverde Academy for his senior season.

McNeely made the Naismith Trophy Boys High School All-America third team. A McDonald's All American, he is rated as a 5-star prospect by three recruiting services, while On3. com rates him a 4-star. His highest ranking is from ESPN, which rates him the No. 6 small forward and the No. 11 overall prospect in the nation.



