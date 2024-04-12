House OKs measure on session spending

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday approved an appropriation for fiscal session expenses for the House for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The House voted 96-0 to send House Bill 1001 to the Senate for further action.

The bill includes $803,330 for maintenance, operations and expenses, $100,000 for salaries of employees, and $28,500 for personal services matching.

Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, said the bill allows for fiscal session expenses and hasn't changed from a similar bill a year ago.



