Appropriation bill approved by House House OKs measure for session expense on session spending

Appropriation bill approved by House

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday approved the general appropriation for certain expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The House voted 96-0 to send House Bill 1003 to the Senate for further action.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; $200,000 for the Senate's interim expense reimbursements; and $80,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation the General Assembly must approve before approving other appropriation bills.

House OKs measure for session expense

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday approved an appropriation for fiscal session expenses for the House for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The House voted 96-0 to send House Bill 1001 to the Senate for further action.

The bill includes $803,330 for maintenance, operations and expenses, $100,000 for salaries of employees, and $28,500 for personal services matching.

Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, said the bill allows for fiscal session expenses and hasn't changed from a similar bill a year ago.