Arkansas football's season opener vs. UAPB moved to Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football’s 2024 season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff has moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. The game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 and will now be nationally televised on ESPNU.

It’s the first time since 2017 that the Razorbacks have opened on a Thursday night at War Memorial. That year, the Razorbacks played Florida A&M and won 49-7. Arkansas also opened the 2001 season on a Thursday in Little Rock, beating UNLV 14-10.

Two other SEC programs have also announced date changes for their openers: Oklahoma will now open with Temple on Aug. 29, and Missouri will now open against Murray State on Aug. 30.

Arkansas will play UAPB for the second time in program history. Arkansas beat the Golden Lions 45-3 in Little Rock in 2021, coach Sam Pittman’s first season.