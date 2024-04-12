The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 11, 2024

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-23-552. Lee Stokes v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Division of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-739. Bennett Scott "Storm" Nolan II and River Valley Production, LLC, d/b/a River Valley Relief Cultivation v. 2600 Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Southern Roots Cultivation, et al., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and remanded; summary judgment order vacated. Webb, J., concurs. Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-23-375. Jessie Hill v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Division of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to proceed without denial and without delay. Affirmed; motion moot. Wood, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-23-602. Leashebia Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-23-377. David Stewart v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Division of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CV-23-378. Eddie Lee Patrick, Jr. v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Division of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.