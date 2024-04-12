ASU bowlers shoot for national title

After dominating the NCAA Rochester (N.Y.) Regional last week that saw it knock off defending national champion Vanderbilt, second-seeded Arkansas State is set to compete at the National Collegiate Bowling Championships this weekend at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich.

Arkansas State (85-26) will open up play in the double-elimination tournament against No. 3 seed Youngstown State (79-34) today at 8 a.m. Central. Top-seeded Jacksonville State (100-23) will face Sam Houston State (78-45) in the other Final Four matchup. All four of the teams competing this weekend hail from Conference USA.

Last season, the Red Wolves finished as the national runners-up and are looking for their first national championship. ASU has finished second at nationals three times and has placed third twice.

Arkansas State Coach Justin Kostick said hopes the continuity of an experienced group can get the Red Wolves over the top and secure their first national championship.

"I brought the five people that played [in the 2023 championship] back," Arkansas State Coach Justin Kostick said to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. "A lot of teams when that happens to them, it's hard for them to let that go and come back from that."

"We're already kind of over that hurdle because we beat the team [Vanderbilt] that happened against, in the same scenario. What kind of cool story would it be to come back and win the following year?"

Arkansas State will utilize a lineup that features Faith Welch, Maggie Thoma, Brooklyn Buchanan, Saralyne Nassberg and Karli VanDuinen. Each bowler -- with the exception of VanDuinen -- rolled better than 200 in the regional final against Vanderbilt.

VanDuinen leads the Red Wolves in games, pins and 200 games this season. From New Era, Mich., VanDuinen said she is excited for the opportunity to chase a national championship in her home state.

"A lot of my family is coming and my friends, so it will be really fun to see everyone all at once in the same place and just kind of being able to show them what we work for," VanDuinen said to KAIT. "Last year, I obviously had never experienced anything like that before so it was really nerve wracking. I think I can channel the nerves this year and kind of learn from what I did last year."

Kostick has had a dominant run since he took over as head coach of the program in 2009. ASU has qualified for the NCAA Championships 16 consecutive years, with Kostick leading the program to its past 14 appearances.

The championship game will be played Saturday night at 8 p.m. Central and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.