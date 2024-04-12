Bank robbery suspect arrested by North Little Rock police

The North Little Rock Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred last month, the agency announced Friday.

Daniel McQueen, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of theft of property exceeding $25,000 for his role in robbing the Bank of the Ozarks at 3640 Camp Robinson Road on March 29.

Around 4:45 p.m. that day, officers responded to the bank for an aggravated robbery by an armed suspect.

On Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., NLRPD officers pulled McQueen over in a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Willow Street.

McQueen was taken into custody based on unrelated warrants out of North Little Rock and Conway.

During an interview with detectives, McQueen confessed to the Bank of the Ozarks robbery.

He is being held without bond pending an initial appearance in the North Little Rock District Court.

According to online court documents, McQueen also has an open case against him from 2019 for theft by receiving of a firearm.