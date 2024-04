Marriages

Steven Cox, 21, and Mattison Goetz, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Matthew Hinkson, 32, and Shelby Free, 31, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Curry, 30, of Benton and Harper Purifoy, 27, of Malvern.

Dela Van-Lare, 41, and Nadia Gilbert, 41, both of London, England.

Charles Browning, 60, and Susan Carson, 56, both of Roland.

Charles Pierce, 24, of Bryant and Litzy Zavala Chavez, 24, of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

24-1149. Kayla Fox v. Desmond Fox.

24-1154. Gwendolyn Jarrett v. Louis Davis.

24-1157. Bernard Williams v. Cassandra Williams.

24-1160. Adell Henry v. Joetta Henry.

24-1161. Felicia Cribbs v. Charles Cribbs.

24-1162. Danielle Brown v. Joseph Brown.

24-1164. Edward Bechtel v. Brandalyn Fisher-Bechtel.

24-1171. Tyrone Burnett v. Shaneka Burnett.

24-1174. Linda Steinhauser v. Robert Steinhauser.

GRANTED

23-2428. Gene Womack v. Kenneth Womack.

23-3641. Brandon Ransom v. Jamelia Ransom.

24-681. Nicole Groehler v. Matthew Groehler.

24-693. Kara Woller v. Robert Woller.