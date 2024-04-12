Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Disgusting attitudes

As a Vietnam-era Navy veteran who had numerous friends killed in that war, I find Mr. Bob Warner's letter to the editor concerning Sen. John McCain more than "regrettable."

When I stand to applause at Hot Springs Village functions because of my military service, recall the GI benefits I received, am thanked for my service while visiting Paris, I am humbled by the appreciation.

My guess: Mr. Warner is only following the example of his hero President Trump in degrading a dead veteran, but I find both their attitudes disgusting.

BILL FRITZ

Hot Springs Village