George Mason transfer has UA in his top four

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas men's basketball Coach John Calipari has made the top four for one of the top transfers in the NCAA transfer portal.

George Mason transfer forward Keyshawn Hall told 24/7 High School Hoops that Arkansas, Southern Cal, Michigan State, Central Florida are his top four.

Hall, 6-7 and 230 pounds, averaged 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, 35.7% from beyond the three-point line and 84.4% from the free throw line this season. He also earned second-team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Hall played at UNLV as a freshman and averaged 5.7 points in 10.8 minutes per game. He shot 47.9% from the field and 50% from beyond the three-point line.

He was an On3.com 3-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Denver Prep in Colorado. On3. com rates him the No. 84 transfer in the portal.


