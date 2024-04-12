Lee Hsin Hung, handler of Roger, one of four search and rescue dogs deployed by the Kaohsiung Fire Department at Taroko National Park in Hualien, Taiwan, said the Labrador retriever helped rescuers find the body of a 21-year-old woman amid the rubble from an earthquake.

Kyle Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Ala., was arrested on suspicion of placing a homemade explosive device -- made with nails, screws and firecrackers -- outside the Alabama attorney general's office in February, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Jimmy Solano-Arias, 42, a former security guard at a federal building in New York City, faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to the May 4, 2023, sexual assault of an asylum seeker, authorities said.

Patrick Dai, a former Cornell University student from Pittsford, N.Y., pleaded guilty to posting threats to kill or injure another person using interstate communications and is "very remorseful" for implying online he would shoot and stab Jewish people on campus, said federal public defender Lisa Peebles.

Tiffani Johnson, who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's 2020 Georgia election interference case, said in a statement she is appealing a decision to disqualify her from the election.

Kristen Fenrick, 52, of Dallas, was indicted by a federal grand jury over allegations that she submitted a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application and used the $405,340 allocated for her jewelry business on personal purchases, prosecutors said.

Mark Jones, board chairman at Goddard College, said "declining enrollment and financial insolvency" left no option other than closing the Plainfield, Vt., institution at the end of the semester.

Walsh Bradley, who is part of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 liberal majority, said she will not seek a fourth 10-year term and noted that it was time to "pass the torch."

Justin Viezbicke, coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries' California marine mammal stranding response, said a rescue team tried to untangle a gill net from a gray whale's tail "but as the team approached, the animal became very reactive," preventing efforts to assist it before eluding the team.