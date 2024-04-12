LIVE! Music: Central Arkansas’ Chainsaw Lassy play free show with Fayetteville punks TV Preacher, The Big Sad

Free show alert! Central Arkansas punks Chainsaw Lassy are coming to Fayetteville tonight for a free show with TV Preacher and The Big Sad starting at 9 p.m. The free night of punk and alternative rock follows a Happy Hour Concert with Earl & Them and the Boss Tweeds at 6 p.m. Admission to Happy Hour is $18 and up at George's Majestic Lounge.

Next up at the "King of Dickson Street" is Buku & ZEKE BEATS at 9 p.m. Saturday. Ted Hammig & the Campaign with Squash Garden and Drew Hutson Rogers happens at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets and more at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

Faulkner Performing Arts Center -- Silkroad Ensemble presents Train Station Trio with Sandeep Das, Kaoru Watanabe and Niwel Tsumbu, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Walton Arts Center -- Take 6, 8 p.m. today and VoiceJam Competition, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing with Amber and Kevin, 6:30 p.m. today, and 96 Miles, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Springdale.

The Momentary -- The Dip and Jeremie Albino, 8 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Hero's Fort Smith -- 357 and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke and Barrel -- Pop Punk Party with The Phase, The Big Sad and Kat Lock, 9 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- Daniel, Me Estas Matando, 7 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

Music Depot -- The Expressions, 8 p.m. today; Isayahs Allstars, 7 p.m. Saturday in Rogers.

The Grove Comedy Club -- Jeff Shaw, three shows April 12-13; Sunday Elimination Showdown 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Bynum Project, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sassafras Springs -- Elizabeth Bainbridge, 6 p.m. today in Springdale.

Mount Sequoyah -- Music on the Mountain with Smokey and the Mirror, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Nomad's Trailside -- "I Hear Banjos" brunch with Clarke Buehling and Walter Schmidt, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Call to reserve a table: 332-4280.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. Saturday; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Bentonville.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- 96 Miles, 7 p.m. today; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Saturday; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Monday in Eureka Springs.

