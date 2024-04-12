Local sports roundup

Thursday's games

BASEBALL

ROGERS HERITAGE 6, BENTONVILLE 3 Heritage did all of its scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning and earned its third win over Bentonville this week. The War Eagles (19-0) trailed 2-0 before JoJo Martinez, Ethan Martin and Luke Askew had consecutive RBI hits during the outburst, then Heritage added runs with a fielder's choice by Spencer Mounce and a passed ball. Martin finished with three of the War Eagles' nine hits, while Martinez added two hits. Bryce Read had two hits and drove in two runs for Bentonville.

ROGERS 13, SILOAM SPRINGS 2 Rogers scored at least a run in each inning and rolled to a victory over Siloam Springs at Mountie Field. Ty Robinson and Bryson McIntosh each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Mounties, which erased an early 2-0 deficit with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. Beau Williams had two hits and an RBI for Rogers, while a trio of Mounties pitchers allowed by three hits. Braxton Majors had a double and drove in two runs.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 5, SPRINGDALE 2 Shiloh Christian rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth inning and claimed a nonconference victory over Springdale at Bulldog Field. Chandler Kemp tied the game when he scored on Brock Billingsley's bunt and a Bulldogs error, then Connor Shockley drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Jack Gibbs and Bowen Gillison. Blake Ward threw five innings of one-hit baseball with six strikeouts while Austin Arsenault and Preston Katzer pitched an inning apiece in relief.

BENTONVILLE WEST 14, VAN BUREN 8 Jake Casey had two hits and drove in four runs as West defeated Van Buren in nonconference play at Wolverine Athletic Complex. The Wolverines erased an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to Laiten Hall's two-run triple to tie the game at 3 and Daniel Rodolph's RBI triple to give West the lead. The Wolverines then added five more in the second but had to pull away late after Van Buren scored five times in the fourth. Suiter added two hits and drove in three runs, while Hall had two hits and two RBI.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 12, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 2 The Lady Tigers scored runs in six of their seven innings at-bat in a 6A-West Conference victory over the Lady Mavericks in Fort Smith. Bentonville scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in both the fourth and fifth innings to go up 10-0. Southside plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Bentonville added two more runs in the seventh. The Lady Tigers (17-5, 6-2) finished with 15 hits. Kylee Wyman, Marissa Gianneschi, Alexis Lorrenij, Anna Lee Kulka, Kate Maness and Demi Donahoe each had two hits. Gianneschi scored three runs, while Wyman, Kulka and Hailey Hill each scored two runs. Kulka and Maness each drove in two runs. Amber Turner got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Calli Culverson had a double and two RBI for Southside (2-13, 1-8).

GRAVETTE 14, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2 Laney Chilton hit 3 home runs with 6 RBI as the Lady Lions stormed by Springdale Har-Ber in a nonconference softball game. Keeley Elsea had 2 hits, including a home run, with 3 runs scored and 6 RBI. Madelin Schoonover also hit a home run and scored two runs. Brynn Romine scored three runs for the Lady Lions, while Drew Madison scored two runs. Brooke Handle worked five innings with 7 hits allowed, 2 runs and 7 strikeouts for the Lady Lions (11-7). The Lady Lions scored three runs in the top of the first and four in the second. Leading 7-1, Gravette scored 2 in the fourth and five in the fifth. Zyria Palmer and Xiomara Sancez each had two hits for Har-Ber (16-4).