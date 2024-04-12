Naturals defeat Missions in 10 innings

Naturals 2, Missions 0 (10)

Northwest Arkansas scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning, and three Naturals pitchers combined on a shutout in a win at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio on Thursday night.

Gavin Cross doubled to lead off the 10th scoring Peyton Wilson, who opened the inning at second base, for a 1-0 lead.

Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) then laced a single that scored Cross for a 2-0 lead.

Cross and Josh Lester each finished with two hits for Northwest Arkansas.

Keylan Kilgore (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth and 10th innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Naturals starter Noah Cameron went 5 innings with 4 hits allowed and 6 strikeouts.

Cruz Noriega worked 3 innings with 3 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Wook-Suk Go (0-1) took the loss for the Missions.